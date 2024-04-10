Patterson (elbow) struck out one and allowed one earned run on three hits Sunday in Single-A Myrtle Beach's 10-2 loss to Fayetteville.

Patterson's results weren't anything worth writing home about, but the 28-year-old was likely just happy to get back on the mound again and open the Single-A season healthy. His appearance Sunday was his first in affiliated ball since 2019, as Patterson had missed extensive time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2021 and presumably suffering some sort of setback in his recovery along the way.