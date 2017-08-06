Cubs' Jason Vosler: Moving up the depth chart
Vosler, 23, is batting .259/.361/.439 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI through 104 games for Double-A Tennessee.
With the trade of Jeimer Candelario, trades and promotions, Vosler has entered the conversation in terms of hitting prospects for the Cubbies. With Kris Bryant entrenched at third, it is doubtful Vosler ever seizes the job at the hot corner in Chicago, though he could become trade bait or move to the outfield if necessary.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...