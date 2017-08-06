Vosler, 23, is batting .259/.361/.439 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI through 104 games for Double-A Tennessee.

With the trade of Jeimer Candelario, trades and promotions, Vosler has entered the conversation in terms of hitting prospects for the Cubbies. With Kris Bryant entrenched at third, it is doubtful Vosler ever seizes the job at the hot corner in Chicago, though he could become trade bait or move to the outfield if necessary.