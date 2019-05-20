Cubs' Javier Baez: Hopes to play Monday
Baez (heel) told manager Joe Maddon after Sunday's game that he expects to be in the lineup Monday against the Phillies, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Baez was diagnosed with a heel contusion after exiting Sunday night's action in the sixth inning. While there's no formal news, this report indicates that the injury won't force Baez to miss much action, if any at all.
