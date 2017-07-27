Cubs' Javier Baez: Not in Thursday's lineup
Baez is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the White Sox.
Baez retreats to the bench for the second consecutive day after going 0-for-5 with five strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the cross-town rivals. Ben Zobrist earns another start at second while Addison Russell and Kris Bryant man the left side of the infield.
