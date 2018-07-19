Cubs' Javier Baez: Not in Thursday's lineup

Baez is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Thursday.

Baez will take a seat to begin the second half of the 2018 campaign after participating in the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game earlier in the week. In his place, Ben Zobrist will man second base and bat out of the cleanup spot. Look for Baez to return to the starting nine Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories