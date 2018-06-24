Cubs' Javier Baez: Returns to lineup Sunday

Baez is starting at second base and batting third in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Baez got Saturday off as a regular rest day, but he's back in there Sunday. The 25-year-old will also slide into the No. 3 slot in the lineup for just the fifth time this season with Kris Bryant (shoulder) out of the lineup for the second straight day. Baez enters Sunday slashing .265/.308/.527 with 14 home runs and a team-high 49 RBI.