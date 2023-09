The Cubs reinstated Cuas from the bereavement list ahead of his start in Friday's nightcap against Cincinnati, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

After three games away from the team, Cuas will return to the Cubs' roster to start Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader. The 29-year-old righty holds a 3.69 ERA through 53.2 innings this season and will likely only remain in the game for an inning or two before being relieved. Anthony Kay was optioned to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.