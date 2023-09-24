Cuas picked up the save Saturday against Colorado. He issued one walk and notched one strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.

The 29-year-old Cuas was called upon to preserve Chicago's three-run, ninth-inning lead and successfully earned his first save of the campaign by retiring three of the four batters he faced on 18 pitches. The righty was simply filling in and is not expected to receive regular save opportunities in the final week of the regular season with Adbert Alzolay expected back from the injured list soon.