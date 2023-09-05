Cuas pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Monday's 5-0 win over the Giants. He struck out one.

It wasn't a save situation for Cuas, but the game wasn't entirely out of reach either, and it was a matchup against a team jockeying with the Cubs for a playoff spot. Cuas looked comfortable closing out the important win, and he's been solid this season with a 3.56 ERA and 61 strikeouts across 55.2 innings of relief. The 29-year-old isn't in the mix for saves, though he's become a trusted option for Chicago down the stretch, which could lead to some holds or wins occasionally.