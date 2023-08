The Cubs acquired Roberson from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for Adrian Sampson, Manuel Rodriguez and international free agent money, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Roberson was acquired by the Rays from the Marlins in May of 2022 and is on the move once again. The 27-year-old has spent this season at the Triple-A level and has a 5.45 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 43:23 K:BB across 36.1 innings.