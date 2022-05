Roberson was traded from the Marlins to the Rays on Saturday as the player to be named later in the deal involving Louis Head, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Roberson has made seven appearances (one start) between Single-A Jupiter and Double-A Pensacola this year and has posted a 6.75 ERA and 2.70 WHIP in 6.2 innings. The right-hander will likely report to Double-A Montgomery to begin his time with his new organization.