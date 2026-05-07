Florentino made his 2026 debut Monday with the Cubs' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, covering 3.1 innings and striking out one batter while allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk.

After finishing the past season at Single-A Myrtle Beach and posting a 1.96 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 59.2 innings with the affiliate, Florentino looked like a good bet to begin 2026 in the rotation at High-A South Bend. Instead, Florentino was built up slowly during spring training and opened the season on Myrtle Beach's development list before he was assigned to the ACL for his first appearance of 2026. Florentino likely won't stick around in Arizona for much longer before eventually reporting to Myrtle Beach or South Bend.