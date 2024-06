Thompson (illness) was activated from the 15-day injured list Friday and was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Thompson has been recovering from a viral illness since mid-May and was rehabbing with Triple-A Iowa this week. While he's over the illness, he'll stick around in the minors, where he started this season. He appeared in three games at Iowa as part of his recovery, yielding one run on three hits with six Ks over 4.2 innings.