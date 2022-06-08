Thompson (6-1) took the loss Tuesday in Baltimore, allowing seven runs on five hits, two hit batsmen and a walk while striking out one in three innings.

Thompson allowed home runs on two of his first three pitches and gave up a third blast in the second inning. His night ended after only 50 pitches as he allowed multiple runs in each of the three innings. Thompson allowed only three homers in his first 45.1 innings this season and was taken deep three times in his first time through the order Tuesday. His next start will likely come early next week against San Diego.