Thompson recorded his first save of the season in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Reds, giving up one run on two hits over two innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander was brought in to work the eighth inning with the Cubs protecting a 4-1 lead, and then stayed in the game after they tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the ninth. It's Thompson's second appearance since he rejoined the big-league bullpen in late August, and he's worked two innings in each with an impressive 7:0 K:BB. Friday's usage suggests he could be moving into a high-leverage role, but the 28-year-old is no threat to Adbert Alzolay's job as closer.