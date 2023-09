The Cubs recalled Thompson from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Brad Boxberger (forearm) headed for the injured list, Thompson will rejoin the Cubs' bullpen to provide depth for the final week-plus of the season. Thompson holds a 4.71 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 28.2 innings in the majors this year and will likely serve in middle relief while with Chicago.