Thompson (7-3) allowed four runs on eight hits across 6.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Reds. He had no walks and struck out eight.

The eight strikeouts were one away from tying a season high, but Thompson was a bit too hittable and was outdueled by Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo, who tossed six scoreless innings of his own. Thompson has pitched well overall this year with a 3.34 ERA, though he's just 1-3 across his last five starts with a 6.14 ERA. The righty will look to get back on track in his next scheduled start Sunday against a surging Boston squad.