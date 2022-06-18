Thompson allowed two hits and two walks over six shutout innings in Friday's win over Atlanta. He stuck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Thompson found himself in a duel with Charlie Morton and the Cubs' offense wasn't able to break the scoreless tie until the eighth inning. The 27-year-old never faced much of a threat and, at one point, retired 10 straight batters. Friday was his second scoreless outing as a starter this year, lowering his season ERA to 3.27 through 55 frames. Thompson had allowed 15 runs (13 earned) over just nine innings in his previous three starts. He's lined up to start in Pittsburgh next week.