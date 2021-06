Stewart gave up five earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings Friday against the Cardinals. He did not factor in the decision.

His ERA ballooned from 3.12 to 5.68 with this poor outing. After logging five scoreless innings May 31 against the Padres, Stewart has now failed to record more than 12 outs in either of his last two outings. If Stewart remains in the rotation, his next outing would be on the road early next week against the Mets.