The Cubs placed Tucker on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Sept. 6, due to a left calf strain, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old hasn't seen the field since last Tuesday due to the injury, and the Cubs finally elected to move him to the injured list a week later. Tucker will be eligible to be reinstated Sept. 16, though it's unclear if he's expected to be fully recovered by that point. Moises Ballesteros was called up to fill the open roster spot.