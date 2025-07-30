Tucker went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Brewers.

Tucker is still stuck on just one home run this month, but he looked dynamic in Wednesday's series finale. The outfielder posted only his second multi-hit performance in July and his first multi-RBI game since July 6. Tucker is too talented to not get going at some point, and Wednesday's effort could be the jump start he needs for an extended hot streak.