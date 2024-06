Little was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Little will return to the major-league bullpen just one day after being sent to Iowa, replacing Mark Leiter (forearm) on the 26-man roster. Little has compiled a 2.31 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 11.2 innings in 13 appearances with the Cubs since May 15.