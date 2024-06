The Cubs optioned Little to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Since being recalled from the minors May 15, Little has logged a 2.31 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 11.2 innings while striking out 12 batters and walking 10. Despite the southpaw's overall success, he'll be sent back to Iowa in order to clear room for Keegan Thompson, who returned from the paternity list Saturday.