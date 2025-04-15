The Cubs recalled Little from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

With Eli Morgan (elbow) headed to the injured list and Nate Pearson headed to the minors, Little will make the trip to the majors alongside Daniel Palencia to replenish Chicago's bullpen depth. Little owns a 2.76 ERA through 32.2 career innings in the majors, and he's off to a strong start in Triple-A, allowing two runs in 5.2 frames while striking out six and walking three. He'll likely be used in middle relief while with the Cubs.