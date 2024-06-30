Little (3-1) tossed a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Brewers. He allowed two hits and struck out one.

Little retired the first two batters of the seventh inning, then made things interesting by allowing consecutive hits. However, he escaped the frame when Andruw Monasterio was caught attempting to steal home. The lefty then earned the win when the Cubs scored two in the top of the eighth to break open a 3-3 tie. Little has been back and forth between Triple-A and the majors, though he's been fairly effective when called on by Chicago, posting a 3.80 ERA and 26 strikeouts across 23.2 innings.