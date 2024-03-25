The Cubs informed Little on Monday that he'll be included on the Opening Day roster, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Little claimed one of the final spots in the team's Opening Day bullpen after he permitted three earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out nine over 8.1 innings during Cactus League play. The 23-year-old lefty made plenty of bats miss between the Double-A and Triple-A level (84 strikeouts in 46.1 innings) and as a September call-up (12 in 6.2 innings) last season, making him a name worth monitoring if Adbert Alzolay is unable to lock down the closer's gig or otherwise misses time at some point. At least to begin the season, Little's usage could be limited to lower-leverage spots.