Leiter pitched a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Brewers. He struck out one.

Leiter worked the seventh following six scoreless innings from starter Justin Steele, and the righty needed just 10 pitches to set Milwaukee down in order. Adbert Alzolay has emerged as Chicago's closer with 22 saves in 23 chances this season, but Leiter has been an effective setup man, as he now has a team-high 25 holds to go along with a strong 2.70 ERA. If the Cubs want to catch the Brewers in the NL Central, they'll need big contributions from both relievers down the stretch.