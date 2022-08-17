Leiter pitched a scoreless 11th inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Nationals.

Chicago used five relievers before turning to Leiter, but he made the most of the opportunity with a lead and earned his first MLB save. The righty has quietly been pretty solid since getting recalled from Triple-A Iowa on July 30, recording a 1.46 ERA across 12.1 innings. Leiter is still more of a long reliever for the Cubs, so he shouldn't see regular save chances moving forward.