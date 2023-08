Leiter allowed a run on two hits but managed to secure the save in Monday's 7-6 win over the Tigers. He struck out one.

Regular closer Adbert Alzolay pitched each of the last two days, so the Cubs bypassed him for the save opportunity and turned to Leiter. It was the latter's fourth save of the season, though it was his first since June 2, as Alzolay has established himself in the role. Leiter should still serve as a reliable setup option moving forward.