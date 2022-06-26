Leiter (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits across two innings of relief to take the loss Saturday against the Cardinals. He didn't have any walks and struck out two.

Leiter allowed two hits in the seventh inning but escaped without allowing any runs, and the Cubs proceeded to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the eighth. However, Leiter was less fortunate in the bottom of the frame. A one-out double followed by a wild pitch left a runner on third. Leiter then hit Harrison Bader with a pitch, and followed that by allowing a sacrifice fly and run-scoring single. The righty has struggled this year with a 6.04 ERA, and he could get shipped back to Triple-A Iowa at some point.