Thompson was traded from the White Sox to the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for Bailey Horn, Ken Rosenthal and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

Thompson spent last season at the Double-A level and posted a 4.71 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 136:85 K:BB across 124.1 innings (27 starts). The right-hander will likely need to showcase better command to move up to Triple-A, let alone the big leagues.