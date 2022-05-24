Cubs manager David Ross said Tuesday that Rucker (toe) is progressing through a throwing program, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rucker was placed on the 15-day injured list last Thursday after he was diagnosed with turf toe, but his ability to resume throwing a few days after being deactivated suggests that he'll be inactive for only a brief period of time. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 28-year-old righty worked 15 innings out of the Cubs bullpen and submitted a 4.20 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.