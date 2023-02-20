Rucker could be squeezed out of the MLB bullpen to begin the regular season, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

With veteran relievers Brad Boxberger and Michael Fulmer signed by the Cubs in the offseason, as well as Tyler Duffey on a minor-league deal, Rucker could get squeezed from the Opening Day bullpen and start the year with Triple-A Iowa. Rucker did pitch reasonably well in 2022 with a 3.95 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 54.2 innings for Chicago, so he could certainly get extended run in the majors at some point in 2023.