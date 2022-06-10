Rucker was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Rucker allowed four runs (three earned) without recording an out his last time on the mound June 4, and he'll now make his way back to the minors. Chris Martin (personal) was reinstated from the restricted list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cubs' Michael Rucker: Strikes out side Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Michael Rucker: Reinstated from 15-day injured list•
-
Cubs' Michael Rucker: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Cubs' Michael Rucker: Advancing through throwing program•
-
Cubs' Michael Rucker: Placed on injured list•
-
Cubs' Michael Rucker: Strikes out six Saturday•