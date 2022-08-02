site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Michael Rucker: Recalled from Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Rucker was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
After spending a month with Iowa, Rucker will return to Chicago for another stint with the big club. He figures to work in middle-to-long relief like he did last time he was in town.
