The Cubs recalled Rucker from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
He'll be joining the big club as a replacement for Alec Mills (back), who was placed on the 15-day injured list just seven pitches into his start in Saturday's win over the Red Sox. Since Mark Leiter came on in long relief and covered 5.1 innings out of the bullpen, he likely won't be available for at least a few days, so Rucker should provide a fresh arm in the interim. Over his previous 12 outings this season with the Cubs spanning 19.2 innings, Rucker posted a 5.49 ERA and 1.47 WHIP.