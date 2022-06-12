Rucker was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Rucker's latest stint in the majors lasted just one day. He gave up two runs on four hits in three innings of relief Saturday against the Mets. Sean Newcomb is expected to take his place on the roster.
