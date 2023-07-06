Rucker (2-1) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Wednesday against the Brewers. He didn't allow a hit and walked three.

Rucker wasn't his sharpest, as he needed 35 pitches to cover two frames and issued the three free passes, though he still managed his first win since April 11 when the Cubs scored three times in the top of the ninth to earn a 4-3 victory. The righty was sent to Triple-A Iowa at the end of May due to some struggles, but he's been good since returning in early June, allowing just one run across 11.1 innings.