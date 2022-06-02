Rucker (toe) worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless inning of relief with three strikeouts in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Brewers.

Rucker, who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list before the game, worked the seventh inning behind starter Kyle Hendricks and Daniel Norris. He struck out the leadoff man before allowing a one-out double, but he avoided any trouble with two more strikeouts. Rucker has been quietly solid for the Cubs this year with a 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 16 innings. The righty was able to miss plenty of bats in 2021 as well, with 30 strikeouts over 28.1 innings, but he struggled overall with a 6.99 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. With a 3.45 FIP so far this season, Rucker's improved production seems sustainable, especially if he keeps missing bats.