Rucker (1-1) allowed a run on two hits without retiring a batter to take the loss Friday against the Marlins. He also hit two batters.

Rucker got the bottom of the ninth inning in a 2-2 game and struggled mightily. He allowed a leadoff single to Jorge Soler, then hit both Luis Arraez and Avisail Garcia with pitches. That loaded the bases for Jean Segura, who plated the winning run on a single. Rucker had come into the contest with six straight scoreless outings and he still carries a solid 3.38 ERA overall, so he should be able to rebound from the tough performance.