Amaya (oblique) will likely begin a rehab assignment after the All-Star break and is expected to need about a week's worth of games before returning to the Cubs, MLB.com reports.

Amaya has taken batting practice and completed a few bullpen catching sessions in his rehab work so far, but he's yet to see live game action since landing on the injured list with a left oblique injury on May 24. The backstop now appears to be one step closer to returning to the majors, and when he does, he'll compete with Carson Kelly for work behind the plate, though Kelly has played well this year and is likely to remain Chicago's No. 1 catcher for the time being. Amaya compiled a .280/.313/.505 slash line with four home runs and 25 RBI in 27 games before getting injured.