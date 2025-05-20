Amaya went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, five RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 8-7 loss to the Marlins.

The 26-year-old went yard for the fourth time this season with a three-run homer off Miami starter Edward Cabrera in the fourth. Amaya then returned in the sixth inning to knot the game at 6-6 with a two-RBI double, his ninth two-bagger of the season. Although Amaya is not the everyday catcher in Chicago, he has been a solid contributor at the plate when playing with a .287/.323/.529 slash line through 94 plate appearances