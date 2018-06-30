Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Carried to win by offense Friday
Montgomery (3-2) picked up the win in Friday's 10-6 victory over the Twins, giving up five runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.
It wasn't the left-hander's prettiest performance, but with the Cubs blasting four homers to support him, Montgomery didn't need to be at his sharpest. He'll carry a 3.55 ERA into his next outing at home against the Reds next Friday, and with Yu Darvish (triceps/shoudler) starting to look like he won't be back until some time after the All-Star break, Montgomery will retain plenty of fantasy value in the short term.
