Tauchman went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Tauchman was dialed in from the leadoff spot, delivering his first three-hit game since June 19 and just his second multi-hit effort since then. He's seen his role reduced somewhat with the return of Cody Bellinger, though Bellinger is also seeing time at first base, which was the case Wednesday. Tauchman could continue to have some sneaky fantasy value if he's able to stick in the lineup most days.