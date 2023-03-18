Tauchman stands a decent chance of making the Cubs' roster out of spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Tauchman is a non-roster invitee but has impressed this spring, which leaves the veteran in a position to possibly earn a reserve outfield role. The 32-year-old spent 2022 in Korea, with his last MLB experience coming in 2021 with the Yankees and Giants. Tauchman did flash some upside back in 2019 with New York, hitting 13 home runs and posting an .865 OPS across 87 games, though he's unlikely to earn enough playing time this year to be a fantasy factor.