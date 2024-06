The Cubs placed Tauchman on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a Grade 2 left groin strain, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The injury is expected to take about four weeks to heal, although it's not clear whether that's a potential return target or when he'll ramp up baseball activities. Either way, Tauchman will be out, at minimum, until after the All-Star break. Cody Bellinger is starting in right field Tuesday and could see more action there while Tauchman is sidelined.