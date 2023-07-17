Tauchman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Tauchman will retreat to the bench Monday after a big showing Sunday in which he went 2-for-2 with three walks, two runs and an RBI in an 11-5 loss to the Red Sox. The 32-year-old has made five of his last six starts as the Cubs' designated hitter and seems likely to see most of his playing time at that spot moving forward while Cody Bellinger settles back into a full-time role in center field following a brief run of starts at first base following his return from the injured list in late June.