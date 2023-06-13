The Cubs recalled Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
After being optioned to Iowa on Friday, Mastrobuoni will return to Chicago as Brandon Hughes (knee) lands on the injured list. Mastrobuoni is slashing just .161/.266/.196 on the season through 64 plate appearances and is unlikely to be a large contributor off the bench for the Cubs.
