The Cubs recalled Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Despite his lackluster MLB stats this season, Mastrobuoni appears to have rediscovered his swing over the last several weeks. He appeared in 13 games during his last major-league stint in July and slashed .324/.375/.432 with three RBI and 10 runs scored. Once he was optioned to Triple-A, his hot hitting continued with a .959 OPS since Aug. 1. Mastrobuoni will likely serve in a bench role with the Cubs, but the team could look for ways to get his hot bat in the game often. Tucker Barnhart was DFA'd in a corresponding move.