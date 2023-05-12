The Cubs recalled Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Mastrobuoni will add a bit of versatility to the bench as Nico Hoerner recovers from a left hamstring strain. The 27-year-old has slashed just .194/.216/.222 through 37 career plate appearances at the MLB level.
